Federation Version Support

The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core support supergraph schemas that are generated via Apollo Federation 2.x composition. This composition algorithm is usually performed by one of the following:

Apollo GraphOS (for supergraphs that use managed federation)

The Rover CLI (for non-managed supergraphs)

Apollo Federation is an evolving project, and its composition algorithm regularly receives new features and bug fixes.

tip Update your router regularly to the latest stable version to ensure that it fully supports its supergraph schema.

Support table

The table below shows which version of federation each router release is compiled against. Make sure that your router's federation version is at least as recent as the version used to compose your supergraph schema.

caution Avoid router versions marked with ⚠️. These versions include bugs described in the These versions include bugs described in the changelog

Router version Federation version v1.57.0 and later (see latest releases ) 2.9.3 v1.56.0 2.9.2 v1.55.0 2.9.1 v1.52.1 - v1.53.0 2.9.0 v1.52.1 2.8.5 v1.49.0 - v1.52.0 2.8.1 v1.48.0 - v1.49.0 2.8.0 v1.46.0 - v1.47.0 2.7.5 v1.45.1 2.7.2 ⚠️ v1.45.0 2.7.2 v1.39.0 - v1.44.0 2.7.1 v1.38.0 2.6.3 v1.36.0 - v1.37.0 2.6.2 v1.35.0 2.6.1 v1.34.1 2.5.7 v1.33.0 - v1.34.0 2.5.5 v1.30.0 - v1.32.0 2.5.4 ️v1.29.1 2.5.3 ⚠️ v1.29.0 2.5.3 ⚠️ v1.28.0 - v1.28.1 2.5.1 v1.25.0 - v1.27.0 2.4.10 v1.24.0 2.4.9 v1.21.0 - v1.23.0 2.4.8 v1.20.0 2.4.7 ️⚠️ v1.19.1 2.4.6 ⚠️ v1.19.0 2.4.5 v1.16.0 - v1.18.1 2.4.2 v1.15.0 - v1.15.1 2.4.1 v1.13.1 - v1.14.0 2.4.0 v1.11.0 - v1.13.0 2.3.2 v1.10.2 - v1.10.3 2.3.1 ⚠️ v1.10.1 2.3.1 ⚠️ v1.10.0 2.3.0 v1.6.0 - v1.9.0 2.2.2 v1.2.1 - v1.5.0 2.1.4 v1.0.0 - v1.2.0 2.1.3

Router version Federation version v1.0.0-rc.1 and v1.0.0 2.1.2-alpha.2 v1.0.0-rc.0 2.1.2-alpha.1 v1.0.0-alpha.3 2.1.2-alpha.0 v1.0.0-alpha.1 - v1.0.0-alpha.2 2.1.1 v0.16.0 - v1.0.0-alpha.0 2.1.0-alpha.4 v0.9.0 – v0.15.1 2.0.2 v0.1.0-preview.5 – v0.1.0-preview.7 2.0.1 v0.1.0-preview.4 2.0.0 v0.1.0-preview.3 2.0.0-preview.7

Federation 1 support

Only Apollo Router Core and GraphOS Router v1.59 and earlier support Federation v1.x supergraphs. The following don't support Federation v1.x:

Router v1.60 and later

Router v2.0 and later

Learn how to upgrade from Federation version 1 to 2.