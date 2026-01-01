Deployment Patterns
Production deployment patterns for Apollo Router
Graph artifacts
Graph artifacts contain a supergraph created from a single build. Whereas graphs are referred to by their graph id and variant name, graph artifacts are instead referred to by their unique hash digest. Given that digest reference, a router can be configured to point to a single, immutable supergraph instead of the latest-built supergraph, giving you complete control over what is running in your production environment.
Choose a deployment strategy with graph artifacts
|Strategy
|Best For
|Downtime
|Rollback Speed
|Complexity
|Blue/green
|High-traffic production
|Zero
|Instant
|High
|Rolling
|Lower-traffic or simpler setups
|Minimal
|Delayed
|Low
Retrieving a graph artifact digest
See Schema from graph artifacts for information on how supergraph builds are mapped to OCI URIs and how to retrieve them.
Launch router fleets
Blue/green deployment
In a blue/green deployment, you pin two separate fleets of routers to different schemas.
Launch the blue fleet with the initial URI.
Make a change to a subgraph and let it build.
Launch the green fleet with the updated URI.
Validate the green fleet and shift traffic from blue to green.
Monitor for errors, and if necessary, shift traffic back to blue.
1. Launch the blue router fleet
Use the URI queried above as the graph artifact reference:
1APOLLO_KEY="your-api-key" \
2APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="artifact.api.apollographql.com/my-graph-a50b9d546b298e5a@sha256:14409db3d8a8d74ff9e9a0b5712c0aa8d574bcacc3656e1bc0c55ecf97cd9264" \
3router
2. Publish a new subgraph to GraphOS
GraphOS composes a new supergraph, but your router fleet does not automatically deploy. Query for the new graph artifact URI using the above queries.
3. Launch the green router fleet
1# Using tag reference
2APOLLO_KEY="your-api-key" \
3APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE="artifact.api.apollographql.com/my-graph-a50b9d546b298e5a@sha256:08a2d3c63bf9fc88276d97a9e8df5f841fd772724ad10f119f7e516f228b74c6" \
4router
4-5. Shift traffic and monitor
Use your existing infrastructure to monitor and adjust your load balancer's weighted routing as appropriate. If errors occur, shift traffic back to the blue fleet.
Trade-offs
Pros:
Zero downtime
Instant rollback
Gradual rollout
Deterministic versions
Staging environment mirroring production
Pre-provisioned failover environment
Cons:
Cost for two full environments
Rolling deployment
Instead of maintaining two fleets, you can redeploy each router in the fleet with a new
APOLLO_GRAPH_ARTIFACT_REFERENCE.
Trade-offs
Pros:
Simpler and cheaper setup, no need for two fleets
Cons:
Slower rollback that requires pod restarts
Less control over traffic distribution
Failover requires full environment creation