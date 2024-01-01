Opt-In Error Reporting for Managed Federation
Configure out-of-band reporting
You can configure your managed gateway to send error reports to Apollo via out-of-band reporting. These reports help Apollo improve the performance and reliability of managed federation.
Enabling reporting
To enable out-of-band error reporting, set the following environment variable in your gateway's environment:
1APOLLO_OUT_OF_BAND_REPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://outofbandreporter.api.apollographql.com
The next time you start up your gateway, out-of-band error reporting is enabled.
How it works
Whenever your gateway fails to fetch its supergraph schema from Apollo due to an error, the out-of-band reporting mechanism sends an error report to Apollo as a GraphQL mutation.
The report provides the following information as GraphQL variables:
The error code and message produced by the gateway
The HTTP Request URL and body
The HTTP Response status code and body
The
started-atand
end-attimes of the request
It also provides the following HTTP headers:
apollographql-client-name: The name of the GraphQL client used by the Gateway
apollographql-client-version: The version number of the GraphQL client used by the Gateway