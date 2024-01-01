Query Planner Pools
Run multiple query planners in parallel
You can improve the performance of the router's query planner by configuring parallelized query planning.
By default, the query planner plans one operation at a time. It plans one operation to completion before planning the next one. This serial planning can be problematic when an operation takes a long time to plan and consequently blocks the query planner from working on other operations.
Configuring query planner pools
To resolve such blocking scenarios, you can enable parallel query planning. Configure it in
router.yaml with
supergraph.query_planning.experimental_parallelism:
1supergraph:
2 query_planning:
3 experimental_parallelism: auto # number of available cpus
The value of
experimental_parallelism is the number of query planners in the router's query planner pool. A query planner pool is a preallocated set of query planners from which the router can use to plan operations. The total number of pools is the maximum number of query planners that can run in parallel and therefore the maximum number of operations that can be worked on simultaneously.
Valid values of
experimental_parallelism:
Any integer starting from
1
The special value
auto, which sets the number of query planners equal to the number of available CPUs on the router's host machine
The default value of
experimental_parallelism is
1.
In practice, you should tune
experimental_parallelism based on metrics and benchmarks gathered from your router.