GraphOS Observability Overview

Apollo Router
Apollo Router - v3 (Preview)
OverviewGet StartedRequest Lifecycle
Configuration
OverviewHot ReloadEnvironment Variable ReferenceCLI ReferenceYAML Reference
Features

Security

OverviewPersisted QueriesAuthorization

Authentication

JWT AuthenticationRouter AuthenticationSubgraph Authentication
CORSCSRF PreventionTLSRequest LimitsDemand Control

Observability

Studio Insights

OverviewOperation Metrics ReportingFederated Trace Data

Router Telemetry (OTEL)

Overview

Telemetry Data

Metrics

InstrumentsStandard Instruments
Events

Traces

SpansStandard Attributes
ConditionsSelectors

Usage Guides

Subgraph Observability

Subgraph Error InclusionDebugging Subgraph RequestsInstrumenting Subgraphs

Client Observability

Debugging Client RequestsClient ID Enforcement

Telemetry Exporters

Metrics Exporters

OverviewOTLP

Log Exporters

OverviewStdout

Trace Exporters

OverviewOTLP

APM Guides

Datadog

Overview

Connecting to Datadog

OverviewOpenTelemetry Collector

Datadog Agent

MetricsTraces
Router InstrumentationDashboard Template

New Relic

MetricsTraces

Prometheus

MetricsTrace Metrics

Jaeger

Traces

Dynatrace

MetricsTraces

Performance and Scaling

Overview

Response Caching

OverviewQuickstartInvalidationCustomizationObservabilityFAQ
Traffic ShapingQuery BatchingCircuit Breaking

Client Features

APQHTTP Header Propagation@defer

GraphQL Subscriptions

OverviewConfigurationCallback ProtocolMultipart Protocol

HTTP Callback Best Practices

OverviewSubscription Broker PatternGuaranteed Delivery Pattern
Enable with API Gateway
File Upload

Query Planning

Native Query PlannerIncremental Query PlannerBest PracticesCaching

Customization

Overview

Coprocessors

Coprocessor ConfigurationCoprocessor Reference

Rhai Scripts

Rhai ConfigurationRhai API Reference

Custom Builds

Building a BinaryRust Plugins
Deployment
Overview

Docker

Docker with the Apollo Runtime ContainerDocker with Apollo Router

Kubernetes

QuickstartDeploying with ExtensibilityEnabling MetricsOther Considerations

AWS

AWS ECS

Azure

Azure Container Apps

GCP

Google Cloud Run
HTTP Proxy

Managed Hosting

RailwayRender

Tools

Router Resource EstimatorHealth ChecksResource Management
Releases
ChangelogsWhat's New in Router v2Upgrade from Router v1Upgrade from Router v2Migrate from GatewayAPI Gateway Comparison
GraphOS Integration
GraphOS Plan LicenseGraphOS Plan FeaturesApollo Uplink
Reference
Federation Version SupportErrors
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.GraphOS Agent ServicesPreviewGovern how agents access your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.GraphOS Router Support ToolDiagnose and troubleshoot your GraphOS Router.
Resources

GraphOS Observability Overview

Capture and export signals about supergraph health with GraphOS and router telemetry

Apollo GraphOS provides the observability signals and tools your team needs to monitor the health and performance of your deployed supergraph. It collects operation metrics from across your supergraph and presents them in its Studio Insights suite to help you visualize and analyze the state of your supergraph.

How observability in GraphOS works

GraphOS collects its metrics from clients, routers, and subgraphs. By default, GraphOS Router automatically reports operation and field usage metrics to GraphOS Studio.

To gain deeper insights into the health of your supergraph, you can configure your GraphOS Router to collect telemetry about requests as they're processed through the pipeline of the router request lifecycle. The router provides both standard and customizable signals.

GraphOS supports exporting its collected metrics to various observability tools. GraphOS Studio offers a Datadog integration, and GraphOS Router provides exporters for several observability tools and APMs.

tip
If you're new to observability, check out OpenTelemetry's observability primer to learn core observability concepts.

Analyzing metrics and gathering insights with GraphOS

note
Reporting metrics from Apollo Server or a monograph requires a legacy Team plan or current Free or Enterprise plan.

Everything connected to GraphOS—including clients, routers, and subgraphs—can report metrics about GraphQL operations they send and service. GraphOS thus is the hub for collecting operation metrics.

Once operation and field usage metrics are collected by GraphOS, you can use the GraphOS Studio Insights suite to visualize and analyze them to understand your supergraph's usage and performance.

Additionally, you can forward the metrics that GraphOS collects to your APM solution. Apollo offers a Datadog integration to forward your graph's performance metrics to your Datadog account.

Enabling additional runtime telemetry

Both the GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core run a request-handling pipeline with multiple stages that starts with receiving requests and ends with sending back responses. The continuous operation and throughput of this request pipeline, or request lifecycle, reflects the health of a running supergraph. Observability of the router request lifecycle is therefore key to understanding the health of a supergraph.

To enable observability, the router supports telemetry that can be added and customized in different stages of the router request lifecycle. You can add logs, metrics, and traces and export them to your application performance monitoring (APM) solution.

To learn more, see Router Telemetry.

Next steps

tip
If you're an enterprise customer looking for more material on this topic, try the Enterprise best practices: Supergraph observability course on Odyssey.Not an enterprise customer? Learn about GraphOS for Enterprise.