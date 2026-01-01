The GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core can report operation usage metrics to GraphOS that you can then visualize in GraphOS Studio. These metrics also enable powerful GraphOS features like schema checks.

Enabling usage reporting

You enable usage reporting in the router by setting the following environment variables:

Bash copy 1 export APOLLO_KEY =< YOUR_GRAPH_API_KEY > 2 export APOLLO_GRAPH_REF =< YOUR_GRAPH_ID > @ < VARIANT_NAME >

GraphOS tracing via OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP)

Requires ≥ Router v1.49.0

Prior to router v1.49.0, all GraphOS reporting was performed using a private tracing format called Apollo Usage Reporting protocol.

As the ecosystem around OpenTelemetry (OTel) has rapidly expanded, Apollo evaluated migrating its internal tracing system to use an OTel-based protocol.

Starting in v1.49.0, the router can use OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) to report traces to GraphOS. The benefits of reporting via OTLP include:

A comprehensive way to visualize the router execution path in GraphOS Studio.

Additional spans that were previously not included in Studio traces, such as query parsing, planning, execution, and more.

Additional metadata such as subgraph fetch details, router idle / busy timing, and more.

Usage metrics are still using the Apollo Usage Reporting protocol.

Trace reporting via OTLP

The router always exports traces to GraphOS via OTLP. Two samplers control how many traces are sent:

telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.sampler sets the fraction of all requests that are traced at all.

telemetry.apollo.sampler sets the fraction of all requests whose traces reach GraphOS. This is an absolute fraction of all traffic, so it must not exceed the common sampler.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 # Trace 50% of all requests globally 6 sampler : 0.5 7 8 apollo : 9 # Send 10% of all requests to GraphOS. This is an absolute fraction of all traffic and must not exceed the common sampler 10 sampler : 0.1

Whatever these samplers let through is then subject to a safeguard that further reduces GraphOS trace volume — see the Apollo trace throttling section.

caution OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_ENDPOINT

OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_METRICS_ENDPOINT In Apollo Router v2.12.0 and earlier, these variables will override router's telemetry settings and may cause traces or metrics to be sent to an unintended destination.



In Apollo Router v2.13.0 and later, your router will not start if any of these variables are set. Remove them from your environment before launch ing. The following OpenTelemetry (OTEL) environment variables will override router's built-in telemetry configuration:Inv2.12.0 and earlier, these variables will override router's telemetry settings and may cause traces or metrics to be sent to an unintended destination.In Apollo Router v2.13.0 and later, your router will not start if any of these variables are set. Remove them from your environment beforeing.

Configuring the transport protocol

Requires ≥ Router v2.13.0

By default, the router sends GraphOS OTLP data over gRPC. To switch to HTTP protobuf, set otlp_tracing_protocol and otlp_metrics_protocol :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 otlp_tracing_protocol : http # grpc (default) | http 4 otlp_metrics_protocol : http # grpc (default) | http

Use HTTP when your network or proxy infrastructure handles HTTP traffic but not gRPC. For proxy routing, see HTTP proxy support.

Configuring the Apollo Studio sampling rate

You can set an independent sampling rate for traces sent to Apollo Studio using telemetry.apollo.sampler . This lets you send a different fraction of traces to Studio than to other exporters:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 common : 5 sampler : 0.1 # 10% of requests are traced globally 6 apollo : 7 sampler : 0.05 # only 5% of requests reach Apollo Studio

The value uses the same trace -ID-based algorithm as telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.sampler , so it's an absolute fraction of all requests. It must not exceed telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.sampler ; the router returns an error at startup if it does.

Apollo trace throttling

Requires ≥ Router v3.0.0

To keep trace volume manageable for high-traffic graphs, the router applies a throttle that further reduces the number of traces it sends to GraphOS. This runs after the telemetry.apollo.sampler and telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.sampler head samplers, so it only ever affects the traces those samplers already selected. This reduces the processing and transfer of traces, and it affects only the GraphOS pipeline — traces sent to your own OTLP collector or to Datadog are unaffected.

Configure the strategy of the throttle with telemetry.apollo.tracing.throttle :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 tracing : 4 throttle : representative_traces # representative_traces (default) | rate_limited

representative_traces (default): Sends at most one representative trace per minute for each distinct combination of operation, client, latency bucket, error status, and operation type. The router drops traces that duplicate a combination already seen within the current minute. Error traces are sampled at a higher rate so that failures remain visible. This gives broad coverage of distinct behaviors while significantly reducing volume for repetitive traffic.

rate_limited : Sends every trace but caps the export rate at a fixed maximum of 100 traces per second, per router instance. This is cheaper in CPU and memory than representative_traces and is a good fallback if you find that representative sampling is too resource-intensive for your workload. The rate is not configurable.

Independently of the throttle, the router always drops any individual trace larger than 10MB before sending it to GraphOS. GraphOS rejects oversized traces at ingestion anyway, so exporting them would only waste CPU and bandwidth. Oversized traces are most often caused by pathologically large field -level (FTV1) trace data on subgraph spans. This limit is fixed and can't be configured.

Reporting field-level traces

In their responses to your router, your subgraphs can include field-level traces that indicate how long the subgraph took to resolve each field in an operation. By analyzing this data in GraphOS Studio, you can identify and optimize your slower fields:

Your subgraph libraries must support federated tracing (also known as FTV1 tracing) to provide this data.

To confirm support, check the FEDERATED TRACING entry for your library on this page.

Consult your library's documentation to learn how to enable federated tracing. If you use Apollo Server with @apollo/subgraph , federated tracing support is enabled automatically.



Subgraph trace sampling

By default, the router requests subgraph trace data from operations with a 1% sampling probability per operation. In most cases, this provides a sufficient sample size while minimizing latency for most operations ( traces can affect latency because they increase the size of subgraph response payloads).

You can customize your router's trace sampling probability by setting the following options in your YAML config file:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 # In this example, the trace sampler is configured 4 # with a 50% probability of sampling a request. 5 # This value can't exceed the value of tracing.common.sampler. 6 field_level_instrumentation_sampler : 0.5 7 8 exporters : 9 tracing : 10 common : 11 # FTV1 uses the same trace sampling as other tracing options, 12 # so this value is also required. 13 sampler : 0.5

note telemetry.apollo.field_level_instrumentation_sampler cannot exceed the value of telemetry.exporters.tracing.common.sampler . Because field -level instrument ation is dependent on general-purpose OpenTelemetry tracing , the value ofcannot exceed the value of

Disabling field-level traces

To completely disable requesting and reporting subgraph trace data, set field_level_instrumentation_sampler to always_off :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 field_level_instrumentation_sampler : always_off

Experimental local field metrics

Apollo Router can send field -level metrics to GraphOS without using FTV1 tracing. This feature is experimental and is not yet displayable in GraphOS Studio. To enable this feature, set the experimental_local_field_metrics option to true in your router configuration:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 experimental_local_field_metrics : true

Advanced configuration

send_headers

Provide this field to configure which request header names and values are included in trace data that's sent to GraphOS. By default, no header information is sent to GraphOS as a security measure.

note send_headers applies only to incoming client request headers. Subgraph response headers aren't captured by this option, even if they're forwarded to the client response.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 field_level_instrumentation_sampler : 0.01 # (default) 4 send_headers : 5 only : # Include only headers with these names 6 - referer

Supported values:

Value / Type Description none string Set send_headers to the string value none to include no header information in reported traces. YAML copy 1 send_headers : none all string Set send_headers to the string value all to include all header information in reported traces. YAML copy 1 send_headers : all ⚠️ Use with caution! Headers might contain sensitive data (such as access tokens) that should not be reported to GraphOS. only array An array of names for the headers that the router will report to GraphOS. All other headers are not reported. See the example above. except array An array of names for the headers that the router will not report to GraphOS. All other headers are. Uses the same format as the only example above.

send_variable_values

Provide this field to configure which GraphQL variable values are included in trace data that's sent to GraphOS. By default, no variable information is sent to GraphOS as a security measure.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 field_level_instrumentation_sampler : 0.01 # (default) 4 send_variable_values : 5 except : # Send all variables EXCEPT ones with these names 6 - first

Supported values:

Value / Type Description none string Set send_variable_values to the string value none to include no variable information in reported traces. YAML copy 1 send_variable_values : none all string Set send_variable_values to the string value all to include all variable information in reported traces. YAML copy 1 send_variable_values : all ⚠️ Use with caution! GraphQL variables might contain sensitive data that should not be reported to GraphOS. only array An array of names for the variables that the router will report to GraphOS. All other variables are not reported. Uses the same format as the except example above. except array An array of names for the variables that the router will not report to GraphOS. All other variables are reported. See the example above.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 # The percentage of requests that will include HTTP request headers in traces sent to Studio. 4 # This is expensive and should be left at a low value. 5 # This cannot be higher than tracing->common->sampler 6 field_level_instrumentation_sampler : 0.01 # (default) 7 8 # Include HTTP request headers in traces sent to Studio. 9 send_headers : # other possible values are all, only (with an array), except (with an array), none (by default) 10 except : # Send all headers except referer 11 - referer 12 13 # Include variable values in Apollo in traces sent to GraphOS Studio 14 send_variable_values : # other possible values are all, only (with an array), except (with an array), none (by default) 15 except : # Send all variable values except for variable named first 16 - first 17 exporters : 18 tracing : 19 common : 20 sampler : 0.5 # The percentage of requests that will generate traces (a rate or `always_on` or `always_off`)

errors

You can configure whether the router reports GraphQL error information to GraphOS, and whether the details of those errors are redacted. You can customize this behavior globally and override that global behavior on a per- subgraph basis.

By default, your router does report error information, and it does redact the details of those errors.

To prevent your router from reporting error information at all, you can set the send option to false .

To include all error details in your router's reports to GraphOS, you can set the redact option to false .

Your subgraph libraries must support federated tracing (also known as FTV1 tracing) to provide errors to GraphOS. If you use Apollo Server with @apollo/subgraph , federated tracing support is enabled automatically.

To confirm support:

Check the FEDERATED TRACING entry for your library on the supported subgraphs page.

If federated tracing isn't enabled automatically for your library, consult its documentation to learn how to enable it.

Note that federated tracing can also be sampled (see above) so error messages might not be available for all your operations if you have sampled to a lower level.

See the example below:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 errors : 4 subgraph : 5 all : 6 # By default, subgraphs should report errors to GraphOS 7 send : true # (default: true) 8 redact : false # (default: true) 9 subgraphs : 10 account : # Override the default behavior for the "account" subgraph 11 send : false

Extended error reporting

Requires ≥ Router v2.1.2

By default, the router reports richer error information to Studio via the extended_error_metrics and redaction_policy configurations. To opt out, set extended_error_metrics: disabled .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 errors : 4 extended_error_metrics : enabled # (default: enabled) 5 subgraph : 6 all : 7 # By default, subgraphs should report errors to GraphOS 8 send : true # (default: true) 9 redaction_policy : extended # (default: strict) 10 subgraphs : 11 account : # Override the default behavior for the "account" subgraph 12 send : false

When enabled, the router sends metrics to Studio with additional attributes including the service and code found in GraphQL error extensions ( errors[].extensions.service and errors[].extensions.code , respectively).

Additional diagnostic capabilities available in Studio now support viewing errors by service or code . The service dimension refers to the subgraph or connector where the error originated from. The code refers to the specific type of error that was raised by the router, federated subgraphs, or connectors.

This includes the errors a connector's response mapping declares with ->withError , which clients read in extensions.connectorErrors rather than in errors . Their service is the connector's subgraph, and their code is the one the mapping author supplied. They are counted at the connector, so include_subgraph_errors withholding one from a client does not suppress its metric, while a subgraph's send: false does withhold it from Studio.

Cardinality limitations

At scale, some metrics are known to hit cardinality limitations in the OTel reporting agent. When this happens, some of the metrics' attributes may no longer be visible in Studio. To reduce cardinality warnings in your logs, adjust the Apollo metrics OTLP batch processor configuration to send reports more frequently. You can lower the scheduled_delay to reduce the cardinality stored in the router before the metric is flushed, as shown in the example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 apollo : 3 metrics : 4 otlp : 5 batch_processor : 6 scheduled_delay : 1s # default is 5s

HTTP proxy support

Requires ≥ Router v2.14.0

The router's GraphOS OTLP exporters respect the standard HTTP_PROXY , HTTPS_PROXY , and NO_PROXY environment variables. For full setup instructions, including TLS certificate configuration for inspecting proxies, see HTTP proxy configuration.