This article walks you through migrating your application to Apollo Client 3.0 from previous versions of Apollo Client.

What’s new in 3.0

Apollo Client is now distributed as the @apollo/client package (previous versions are distributed as apollo-client ).

package (previous versions are distributed as ). The @apollo/client package includes both React hooks and GraphQL request handling, which previously required installing separate packages.

package includes both React hooks and GraphQL request handling, which previously required installing separate packages. Apollo Client’s cache ( InMemoryCache ) is more flexible and performant. It now supports garbage collection, storage of both normalized and non-normalized data, and the customization of cached data with new TypePolicy and FieldPolicy APIs.

) is more flexible and performant. It now supports garbage collection, storage of both normalized and non-normalized data, and the customization of cached data with new and APIs. The update also includes numerous bug fixes and optimizations, as described in the changelog.

Installation

WARNING: Apollo Client 3.0 is a major-version release that includes breaking changes. If you are updating an existing application to use Apollo Client 3.0, please see the changelog for details about these changes.

Install Apollo Client 3.0 with the following command:

Copy npm install @apollo/client

If you’re installing Apollo Client 3.0 in a project that already uses an earlier version, follow the instructions in each section of Updating imports that applies to a library you are currently using.

Updating imports

The @apollo/client library includes functionality that previously required installing additional packages. As part of migrating to Apollo Client 3.0, follow the instructions below for each library your application currently uses.

All @apollo/react-hooks functionality is included in the @apollo/client package. For example:

Copy import { ApolloProvider , useQuery , useApolloClient } from '@apollo/client'

As part of migrating, we recommend removing all @apollo/react-hooks dependencies.

@apollo/react-hoc and @apollo/react-components

These two packages are not included in the @apollo/client library. To use them with Apollo Client 3.0, update to their 4.x versions:

Copy npm install @apollo/react-hoc@latest npm install @apollo/react-components@latest

Copy import { Query , Mutation , Subscription } from '@apollo/react-components' ; import { graphql } from '@apollo/react-hoc' ;

React Apollo’s testing utilities (like MockedProvider ) are included in the @apollo/client package. Access them via @apollo/client/testing :

Copy import { MockedProvider } from '@apollo/client/testing' ;

As part of migrating, we recommend removing all @apollo/react-testing dependencies.

react-apollo v3 is an umbrella package that re-exports the following packages:

@apollo/react-common

@apollo/react-hooks

@apollo/react-components

@apollo/react-hoc

@apollo/react-ssr

@apollo/react-testing

Because @apollo/client includes functionality from @apollo/react-common , @apollo/react-hooks and @apollo/react-testing , we've released a v4 version of react-apollo that includes only the following:

@apollo/react-components

@apollo/react-hoc

@apollo/react-ssr

This version re-exports the remainder of React functionality directly from @apollo/client , so if you upgrade to react-apollo v4 you should still have access to everything you had in v3. That being said, we recommend removing all react-apollo dependencies and directly installing whichever @apollo/react-* packages you need.

The Apollo Boost project is now retired, because Apollo Client 3.0 provides a similarly straightforward setup. We recommend removing all apollo-boost dependencies and modifying your ApolloClient constructor as needed.

apollo-link and apollo-link-http

All apollo-link , apollo-link-http , and apollo-link-http-common functionality is included in the @apollo/client package. For example:

Copy import { ApolloLink , HttpLink , from , split , execute } from '@apollo/client' ;

As part of migrating, we recommend removing all apollo-link , apollo-link-http , and apollo-link-http-common dependencies.

If you want to configure your own link chain, the ApolloClient constructor still accepts a link option. Otherwise, the ApolloClient constructor now also supports uri , headers , and credentials options. For example:

Copy const client = new ApolloClient ( { cache , uri : 'http://localhost:4000/graphql' , headers : { authorization : localStorage . getItem ( 'token' ) || '' , 'client-name' : 'Space Explorer [web]' , 'client-version' : '1.0.0' , } , ... } ) ;

These options are passed into a new HttpLink instance behind the scenes, which ApolloClient is then configured to use.

To continue using apollo-link packages besides apollo-link-http , replace each existing dependency with the corresponding package under the @apollo namespace:

@apollo/link-batch-http

@apollo/link-context

@apollo/link-error

@apollo/link-retry

@apollo/link-schema

@apollo/link-ws

These packages provide the same functionality as their non- @apollo counterparts, but they’re updated for compatibility with the @apollo/client package.

apollo-link-rest has also been updated to use @apollo/client , but does not use @apollo/link-X naming. It should still be referenced using apollo-link-rest , and updated to its latest version.

It is important to note that Apollo Client 3 no longer allows @client fields to be passed through a Link chain. While Apollo Client 2 made it possible to intercept @client fields in Link's like apollo-link-state and @apollo/link-schema , Apollo Client 3 enforces that @client fields are local only. This helps ensure Apollo Client's local state story is easier to understand, and prevents unwanted fields from accidentally ending up in network requests (PR #5982).

The graphql-anywhere package’s functionality is no longer included with Apollo Client. You can continue to use the graphql-anywhere package, but Apollo no longer uses it and will not actively support it moving forward.

The @apollo/client package includes graphql-tag as a dependency and re-exports gql . To simplify your dependencies, we recommend importing gql from @apollo/client and removing all graphql-tag dependencies.

Using individual components of Apollo Client 3

Apollo Client 3.0 provides multiple entry points for you to import from. If you only use a particular part of Apollo Client’s functionality, you can import that functionality from its corresponding entry point. By doing so, modern bundlers can omit the remainder of the @apollo/client package from your bundle and reduce its size considerably.

Using Apollo Client without React

Apollo Client 3.0 includes built-in support for React hooks, but it absolutely still supports non-React view layers. To use Apollo Client 3.0 with Vue, Angular, or another view layer of your choosing, import ApolloClient from the @apollo/client/core entry point:

Copy import { ApolloClient } from '@apollo/client/core' ;

Using apollo-utilities without the rest of Apollo Client

The apollo-utilities package has been removed, but you can access the utilities themselves from the @apollo/client/utilities entry point:

Copy import { isReference , isInlineFragment } from '@apollo/client/utilities' ;

Using apollo-cache and/or apollo-cache-inmemory without the rest of Apollo Client

The apollo-cache and apollo-cache-inmemory packages have been removed, but if you're interested in using Apollo Client's cache by itself, you can access their contents with the @apollo/client/cache entry point:

Copy import { ApolloCache , InMemoryCache } from '@apollo/client/cache' ;

Cache improvements

Apollo Client 3.0 introduces powerful improvements to its caching system. Most of these improvements are backward compatible, so most applications will continue to work without any changes to caching logic. However, we highly recommend learning more about the capabilities of the Apollo Client 3.0 cache.

Breaking cache changes

The following cache changes are not backward compatible. Take them into consideration before you upgrade to Apollo Client 3.0.