E-Book

Choosing a GraphQL Architecture

Dive into the step-by-step guide that’s helped retailers including Wayfair, RetailMeNot and Hy-Vee implement a modernized GraphQL architecture.


What You'll Learn

How to compare options for GraphQL architectures

Why GraphQL monoliths fail to scale

Tips for successful supergraph rollout

Build and sustain customer loyalty with a GraphQL architecture that accelerates developer velocity and seamless omnichannel experiences.

One of the greatest fears of retailers is implementing the wrong architecture, or not getting the most of their existing stack. Retailers have turned to GraphQL to equip their technical teams with the processes needed to enable faster delivery of products and services, while ensuring highly personalized experiences to customers.

In this ebook, you’ll discover the benefits and pitfalls of different GraphQL architectures and how leading retailers are leveraging a supergraph architecture to provide their customers with consistent checkout experiences, personalized product recommendations and more.

