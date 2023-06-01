Choosing a GraphQL Architecture

E-Book
Dive into the step-by-step guide that’s helped companies including PayPal, NerdWallet and Varo implement a modernized GraphQL architecture.
How to compare options for GraphQL architectures
Why GraphQL monoliths fail to scale
Tips for a successful supergraph rollout
When seeking differentiation, leading financial companies have turned to GraphQL to equip their technical teams with the processes needed to enable faster delivery of products and services, while ensuring security and compliance. Yet, selecting the right GraphQL architecture remains a critical challenge for many leaders.
In this ebook, you’ll discover the benefits and pitfalls of different GraphQL architectures and how leading financial companies are leveraging a supergraph architecture to ensure compliance with KYC and AML regulations, deliver customer-centric banking solutions, secure APIs declaratively and more.