Product
Pricing

THE SUPERGRAPH

A new, powerful composition engine for your business and teams.

Explore the stack

REQUEST A DEMO

Tools for collaboration, observability, federation, and more.

See how we can help

GraphOS

The supergraph platform. Build, operate and evolve the supergraph.

Apollo Client

The world’s leading GraphQL client for React, iOS, and Kotlin.

Apollo Server

A TypeScript GraphQL Server for Express, Koa, Lambda, and more.

DEVELOPERS

Docs
GraphQL Tutorials
DevHub
Blog
Community
Events
YouTube

FEATURED EVENTS

GraphQL Summit
[Webinar On-Demand] 10 Best Practices for Schema Governance

LATEST FROM THE BLOG

Federated subscriptions in GraphOS: real-time data at scale

by Vivek Ravishankar

Announcing the Apollo Kotlin plugin for Android Studio and IntelliJ IDEA

by Benoit Lubek

Don’t Overreact! Introducing Apollo Client’s new @nonreactive directive and useFragment hook

by Alessia Bellisario

Standardize GraphQL schema linting policies with GraphOS

by Vivek Ravishankar

Discover the supergraph for your industry.

Delivering rapid success on projects with world-class GraphOS and GraphQL expertise.

Explore tech talks, workshops, product updates & more.

Learn how to build and scale your graph.

Learn how Apollo's solutions and expertise can help you deliver innovation with a unified graph.

Learn how Apollo is transforming the way industry leaders build apps.

Your hub for up-to-date information on Apollo’s security, reliability, and policies.

ABOUT US

Leadership
Careers
Open Positions
Our Team
Partners

SUPPORT

Contact Sales
Get Help
Apollo Help Center
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Sign in
Contact Sales
Create Account

E-Book

Choosing a GraphQL Architecture

Dive into the step-by-step guide that’s helped companies including PayPal, NerdWallet and Varo implement a modernized GraphQL architecture.


What You'll Learn

How to compare options for GraphQL architectures

Why GraphQL monoliths fail to scale

Tips for a successful supergraph rollout

Increase profitability with a GraphQL architecture that accelerates developer velocity and seamless customer experiences.

When seeking differentiation, leading financial companies have turned to GraphQL to equip their technical teams with the processes needed to enable faster delivery of products and services, while ensuring security and compliance. Yet, selecting the right GraphQL architecture ​​remains a critical challenge for many leaders.

In this ebook, you’ll discover the benefits and pitfalls of different GraphQL architectures and how leading financial companies are leveraging a supergraph architecture to ensure compliance with KYC and AML regulations, deliver customer-centric banking solutions, secure APIs declaratively and more.

© 2023 Apollo Graph Inc.

Github icontwitter iconspectrum iconyoutube icon

Company

Product

Community

Why Apollo?

Help