Creating a Demand-Driven API Strategy in Financial Services

In the past twenty years, advances in distributed systems and service-oriented architecture patterns have led to an explosion of APIs. While services teams now move quickly and autonomously, their rapid production only adds to an ever-expanding sprawl of REST APIs that consuming clients must integrate and orchestrate, slowing delivery and entangling teams.

This ebook outlines how technology leaders in financial services are unblocking agility across teams by truly serving the needs of API consumers with a central yet modular GraphQL API layer called a supergraph. Learn best practices for how leading financial institutions are using their supergraph to deliver personalized customer experiences, secure APIs declaratively, ensure compliant third-party access and more.