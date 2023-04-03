Creating a Demand-Driven API Strategy in Financial Services

E-Book
Learn how technical leaders from Paypal, Nerdwallet and Varo Bank are unblocking agility across teams with a central yet modular GraphQL API layer called a supergraph.
Why GraphQL is the API technology of choice to power efficient and holistic customer experiences across all digital touch points.
How financial institutions are leveraging a new federated architecture called a supergraph to comply with guidance for Open Banking, GDPR, and CCCP.
How technical leaders are building a centralized and secure GraphQL API platform using a supergraph architecture.
In the past twenty years, advances in distributed systems and service-oriented architecture patterns have led to an explosion of APIs. While services teams now move quickly and autonomously, their rapid production only adds to an ever-expanding sprawl of REST APIs that consuming clients must integrate and orchestrate, slowing delivery and entangling teams.
This ebook outlines how technology leaders in financial services are unblocking agility across teams by truly serving the needs of API consumers with a central yet modular GraphQL API layer called a supergraph. Learn best practices for how leading financial institutions are using their supergraph to deliver personalized customer experiences, secure APIs declaratively, ensure compliant third-party access and more.