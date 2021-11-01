Apollo + Next47

Apollo Day San Francisco

May 5| 8:30 am - 6:30 pm PT

When you’re rolling out GraphQL at your organization, it’s important to make sure that everyone is on the same page. Join Apollo GraphQL, in partnership with Next47 and Moon Highway, for a day of interactive, hands-on training courses to empower teams to contribute meaningfully to GraphQL projects. Attend Part 1 of the workshop, if you’re just beginning your GraphQL journey, no coding experience is required. If you’re dialed into the basics, join for Part 2 to get hands-on experience with the techniques and tools that support engineering teams as they scale their GraphQL solutions. Or, join both parts for the full intro to GraphQL curriculum.

AGENDA

Morning Check-in & Breakfast | 8:30-9:30am PT

Part 1: GraphQL Fundamentals Workshop | 9:30am-12:30pm PT

This workshop will focus on the basics of the GraphQL query language and effective schema design for anyone looking to learn GraphQL.

Afternoon Check-in & Lunch | 12:30-1:30pm PT

Part 2: Production-Ready GraphQL Workshop | 1:30-4:30pm PT

Once you have the basics of GraphQL dialed in, it’s time to dig into some of the trickier questions of GraphQL adoption. How do we handle errors? How do we maintain a schema on a large team? How do we handle caching appropriately? A basic understanding of GraphQL is recommended.

Graph & Brew Happy Hour | 4:30-6:30pm PT

After a day of learning, unwind with a brew or two and network with other GraphQL experts and friends of Apollo.

The workshops and Happy Hour will take place in Pacific Heights, San Francisco. We’ll share location details closer to the event. Hope to see you there!