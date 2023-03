March 29| 4.30pm

Graph & Brew is back in London! Join us at Busuu’s offices in Broadgate Circle (near Liverpool St) and learn about:

Best practices on how to begin or scale your GraphQL journey successfully,

Approaches, challenges, how to scale and drive engineering impact across multiple teams and timezones,

Governance and stewardship of the graph

Hear from Adam Tester, Senior Staff Engineer at Busuu, and Dan Westall, Engineering Manager – API Platform at RS Components, plus meet the Apollo Team and other architects and engineers working with GraphQL over pizza and drinks.

This event is free but space is limited so please register early to save your space.