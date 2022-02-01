EVENTS

Champions Corner Series

How Hy-Vee delights grocery shoppers with the graph

March 8| 12:00 pm PT

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned grocery chain with more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. In the past two years, they dramatically accelerated their software delivery by migrating to the graph and were able to deliver new solutions that would have been extremely difficult to deliver in a traditional API world.

Join Nelson Middendorff, Software Engineering Manager at Hy-Vee to learn how the graph has transformed the way Hy-Vee ships software and allowed them to respond quickly when the pandemic drastically impacted their business.

Meet the Speakers

Nelson Middendorff

Software Engineering Manager, Hy-Vee

What you'll learn

How Hy-Vee created a graph that spans the in-store and digital divide and allows them to adapt quickly

How Hy-Vee quickly built a vaccine appointment finder in less than a month with the graph

Best practices for shipping changes to the graph with more confidence

