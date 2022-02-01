How Hy-Vee delights grocery shoppers with the graph

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned grocery chain with more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. In the past two years, they dramatically accelerated their software delivery by migrating to the graph and were able to deliver new solutions that would have been extremely difficult to deliver in a traditional API world.

Nelson Middendorff, Software Engineering Manager at Hy-Vee shares how the graph has transformed the way Hy-Vee ships software and allows them to respond quickly when the pandemic drastically impacted their business.