How Volvo is building a better digital car buying experience

Before adopting the graph, Volvo’s websites and apps were powered by different endpoints, resulting in inconsistent experiences. Watch this talk on-demand as Stephan Lonntorp, Software Engineering Manager at Volvo Cars, discusses how they built a federated graph to deliver cohesive experiences throughout their digital properties.

Meet the Speakers

Stephan Lonntorp

Software Engineering Manager, Volvo Cars

What you'll learn

How migrating from a graph monolith to Apollo Federation empowered Volvo’s service teams to on-board their capabilities to the graph and evolve their services on their schedule

How a unified schema and better data governance helps Volvo ensure that they are delivering cohesive experiences across all of their digital touchpoints

How Volvo plans to expand its graph adoption to empower more of their engineering teams

