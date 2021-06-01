EVENTS

From Schema Stitching to Federation: Expedia’s Journey

July 15| 10:00am PT

Watch on-demand as Shane Myrick, Senior Software Developer at Expedia Group, shares how Expedia scaled their graph across multiple teams, lines of business, brands, and platforms. See what considerations drove them to evolve from code-based schema stitching to the declarative approach of Apollo Federation.

Shane Myrick

Sr. Software Developer, Expedia Group

Expedia’s mindset for how to design a GraphQL architecture that empowers product development teams

The differences between schema stitching and federated architectures including examples of what each approach looks like in code

How migrating to Federation helped improve gateway performance and reduce compute resources

