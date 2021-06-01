From Schema Stitching to Federation: Expedia’s Journey
July 15| 10:00am PT
Watch on-demand as Shane Myrick, Senior Software Developer at Expedia Group, shares how Expedia scaled their graph across multiple teams, lines of business, brands, and platforms. See what considerations drove them to evolve from code-based schema stitching to the declarative approach of Apollo Federation.
Meet the Speakers
Shane Myrick
Sr. Software Developer, Expedia Group
What you'll learn
Expedia’s mindset for how to design a GraphQL architecture that empowers product development teams
The differences between schema stitching and federated architectures including examples of what each approach looks like in code
How migrating to Federation helped improve gateway performance and reduce compute resources