Transform product delivery with a federated experience graph

February 24|
Discover how a leader in the travel industry is using a common graph and Apollo Federation to transform the way they build and deliver user experiences to millions of travelers.
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
Jim Gust
Program Developer, Expedia Group
What you'll learn
Lessons and pitfalls learned scaling their graph
How to drive adoption of a large data graph through internal education and community building
Best practices for agilely managing a federated schema
How to stay laser focused on delivering customer and business value