How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL

Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer experiences. Tune in to hear how former Senior Software Engineer at Square, Lenny Burdette leverages Apollo Federation and Apollo Studio.
Lenny Burdette
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
Jeff Hampton
Head of Solutions Engineering, Apollo
How Square accelerates product development
What benefits Square sees as a company
What problems Apollo and GraphQL are helping the Square engineering team solve?