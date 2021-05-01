EVENTS

Graph at Work Series

Transform product delivery with a federated experience graph

Discover how a leader in the travel industry is using a common graph and Apollo Federation to transform the way they build and deliver user experiences to millions of travelers.

Meet the Speakers

Dan Boerner

Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL

Jim Gust

Program Developer, Expedia Group

What you'll learn

Lessons and pitfalls learned scaling their graph

How to drive adoption of a large data graph through internal education and community building

Best practices for agilely managing a federated schema

How to stay laser focused on delivering customer and business value

© 2022 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service