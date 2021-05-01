Oh Hello Apollo Client, Farewell Redux

April 7|

Description

A good state management library should have the ability to manage side effects, transform data and update state. Apollo client 3 has all of that but where does that stand with Redux? If you were also a skeptic then you will enjoy this talk as Ankita takes you through her journey of adopting and scaling Apollo client for state management.

In this talk, Ankita will draw comparisons with Redux and Context and walk you through how a e-commerce application has adopted it and scaled it.