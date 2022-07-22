Champions Welcome Happy Hour

October 2| 7:00 - 9:00pm PT

Come join us for a kick-off event at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina welcoming all Graph Champions to San Diego for the 2022 GraphQL Summit. An open space to connect with fellow champion community members in a casual setting. Meet your slack buddies, grow your network and stay close to the latest developments in the graph community. Hosted by Apollo’s Graph Champion – Dan Boerner.

What is the Graph Champions Community?

Established in June 2021, the Supergraph Champion community brings together strategic GraphQL thought-leaders and practitioners in a shared safe place that offers encouragement, support, confidence, guidance, career networking, architectural and social proof points necessary to make each of the champions more confident and more effective in their efforts to advance the supergraph.