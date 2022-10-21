Dinner with Apollo in Berlin

November 8| 7pm

The Apollo Team is in Berlin and we’d love to meet with you. This is your chance to hear from Dan Boerner, Apollo Graph Champion about his experience using GraphQL to transform Expedia’s tech stack, increasing velocity by 3x. You’ll also be able to meet other technology leaders and chat about business transformation and the other challenges and opportunities you’re facing in today’s environment over drinks and dinner.

Join us at Montraw, Torstraße 189, 10115 Berlin, on Tuesday 8th November from 7pm.

Please note that this event is invitation only, if you’d like to bring someone else or transfer your invite email amy@apollographql.com or ask your Account Executive.