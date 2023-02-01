Road to Federation with GloboPlay

March 23| 4:30pm BRT
Developed by Grupo Globo in 2015, Globoplay is the largest streaming service in Brazil. To capitalize on new subscribers, retain existing customers, and compete in the streaming market, Globoplay needed to unify its customer experiences and innovate faster. The monolith required a duplicated effort when modeling the graph data. Releasing new pieces on the graph required a lot of orchestration between developers that dealt with different domains. In early 2022, Big Brother Brazil was a huge success thanks to the ability to iterate on their supergraph 10x faster (which helped excite their leadership and product teams about the supergraph).
With a federated architecture, they could decouple the development process more efficiently with a design focused on the separation of concerns principle. As a result, Globoplay’s federated architecture empowered teams to gracefully deprecate pieces of the graph without impacting the critical components of the users’ experience.
AGENDA:
4:30pm-5:00pm
Check-in & Coffee Chats
5:00pm-5:15pm
Welcoming Remarks (Estevan+ NTT Data Ivan)
5:15pm-6:15pm
Graph Evolutions:Globoplay Supergraph Story with Marcelo Nalon
6:15pm-6:30pm
Break
6:30pm-7:00pm
Champion Panel with Ivan Brun NTT, Marcelo Nalon Globoplay, Estevan Camarena, Eduardo Theodoro Prevent Senior
7:00pm-8:00pm
Graph & Brew Happy Hour
Meet the Speakers
Marcelo Nalon
Tech Lead Software Engineer, Globoplay
What you'll learn
Learn how Globoplay used Apollo Federation to enable team autonomy
Hear their GraphQL adoption story
Get your pressing GraphQL questions answered
Meet other graph champions in the São Paulo area who are driving adoption and tackling the challenges of stewardship together