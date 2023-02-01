Road to Federation with GloboPlay

March 23| 4:30pm BRT

Developed by Grupo Globo in 2015, Globoplay is the largest streaming service in Brazil. To capitalize on new subscribers, retain existing customers, and compete in the streaming market, Globoplay needed to unify its customer experiences and innovate faster. The monolith required a duplicated effort when modeling the graph data. Releasing new pieces on the graph required a lot of orchestration between developers that dealt with different domains. In early 2022, Big Brother Brazil was a huge success thanks to the ability to iterate on their supergraph 10x faster (which helped excite their leadership and product teams about the supergraph).

With a federated architecture, they could decouple the development process more efficiently with a design focused on the separation of concerns principle. As a result, Globoplay’s federated architecture empowered teams to gracefully deprecate pieces of the graph without impacting the critical components of the users’ experience.

AGENDA:

4:30pm-5:00pm

Check-in & Coffee Chats

5:00pm-5:15pm

Welcoming Remarks (Estevan+ NTT Data Ivan)

5:15pm-6:15pm

Graph Evolutions:Globoplay Supergraph Story with Marcelo Nalon

6:15pm-6:30pm

Break

6:30pm-7:00pm

Champion Panel with Ivan Brun NTT, Marcelo Nalon Globoplay, Estevan Camarena, Eduardo Theodoro Prevent Senior

7:00pm-8:00pm

Graph & Brew Happy Hour