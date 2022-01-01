Talk GraphQL at scale with the Apollo Champions Community

May 3| 5:00pm - 7:00pm ET
Meet your peers, and learn how they are scaling GraphQL at their orgs in a relaxed Graph & Brew event. Dan Boerner, leader of Apollo’s Graph Champion Community will be your host and share insights gained from working with hundreds of enterprises making the shift to the supergraph.
Matt DeBergalis, CTO of Apollo, will be on hand to share an update on industry trends and Apollo’s focus for 2023. After the talks, you’ll have a chance to follow-up with the speakers, meet your peers, and share your stories over beer or wine and snacks. We’d love to hear more about what you’re building.
This event will take place in the Flatiron District in the borough of Manhattan. Locations details will be shared closer to the event.
Agenda
Check-In & Chats | 4:00-5:00pm
Fireside Chat & Apollo’s Focus in 2023 | 5:00-5:45pm
Happy Hour & Networking | 5:45-7:00pm
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
Matt DeBergalis
Co-Founder and CTO, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How your peers are scaling GraphQL across teams and tuning for maximum performance
How a federated graph-of-graphs accelerates cross-team collaboration without coupling
How champions are tying their architectural goals to real-world business benefits to accelerate adoption