Talk GraphQL at scale with the Apollo Champions Community

May 3| 5:00pm - 7:00pm ET

Meet your peers, and learn how they are scaling GraphQL at their orgs in a relaxed Graph & Brew event. Dan Boerner, leader of Apollo’s Graph Champion Community will be your host and share insights gained from working with hundreds of enterprises making the shift to the supergraph.

Matt DeBergalis, CTO of Apollo, will be on hand to share an update on industry trends and Apollo’s focus for 2023. After the talks, you’ll have a chance to follow-up with the speakers, meet your peers, and share your stories over beer or wine and snacks. We’d love to hear more about what you’re building.

This event will take place in the Flatiron District in the borough of Manhattan. Locations details will be shared closer to the event.

Agenda

Check-In & Chats | 4:00-5:00pm

Fireside Chat & Apollo’s Focus in 2023 | 5:00-5:45pm

Happy Hour & Networking | 5:45-7:00pm