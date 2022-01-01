EVENTS

API World Conference & Topgolf Happy Hour

October 24|

API World | Booth 223

October 25th-26th, Santa Clara, CA

We will be sponsoring this year’s API World 2023 Conference & Expo! We are offering limited free passes to our community, which will get you into the expo, OPEN Talks & Keynotes. We hope you can swing by Booth 223 for a live demo, meet our team and join our live speaking sessions.

Register now to receive your free pass today!*

Topgolf with Apollo

October 24th | 5:30-7:30 pm PT

Join us to tee off, wind down, and talk GraphQL at TopGolf in San Jose!

  • Network with Champions and API leaders in the GraphQL space.
  • Connect with GraphQL experts to gain valuable insights.
  • Enjoy complimentary refreshments, bites, and views of San Jose.

Space is limited – RSVP today!

Event Location:

Topgolf San Jose

10 Topgolf Dr, San Jose, CA 95002

*while supplies last

Meet the Speakers

Dan Boerner

Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL

Michael Watson

Developer Advocate, Apollo GraphQL

