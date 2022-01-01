Apollo Product Update And Roadmap

January 26| 9:00am - 10:00am PST

Apollo is gearing up for exciting product releases in 2023. As the market leader in GraphQL, we have the privilege of working with and learning from many customers, large and small, across industries. We have translated that knowledge into a product roadmap to help companies manage and scale their graph. In this session, we’ll do a quick overview of Apollo key product releases in 2022 and spend most of the time discussing what is coming in 2023.

We’d love to hear from you as we improve our products. This session will also provide an opportunity for you to ask questions and discuss your needs with our Product team.