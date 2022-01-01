Apollo Product Update And Roadmap

January 26| 9:00am - 10:00am PST
Apollo is gearing up for exciting product releases in 2023. As the market leader in GraphQL, we have the privilege of working with and learning from many customers, large and small, across industries. We have translated that knowledge into a product roadmap to help companies manage and scale their graph. In this session, we’ll do a quick overview of Apollo key product releases in 2022 and spend most of the time discussing what is coming in 2023.
We’d love to hear from you as we improve our products. This session will also provide an opportunity for you to ask questions and discuss your needs with our Product team.
Meet the Speakers
Nathan Ditenfass
Director of Product, Apollo GraphQL
Phil Prasek
Principal Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
A brief overview of Apollo key product releases in 2022 including Contracts, Federation 2, and Router 1.0 with @defer support to drive graph performance and scalability
Apollo product roadmap for 2023