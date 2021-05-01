EVENTS

Product Update

Apollo Product Update

May 2021

May 20|

Description

Watch on-demand to see the latest product updates focused on helping teams manage and scale their federated data graphs safely. Joe McCarron, Sr. Staff Product Manager at Apollo, covers enhancements to Apollo Studio that help teams using Apollo Federation have more visibility and control over their graph’s lifecycle.

Meet the Speakers

Joe McCarron

Sr. Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

Learn how to validate changes to your federated schemas and prevent breaking changes with build checks

Get a preview of the new Launches dashboard in Apollo Studio, which will provide more transparency into the state of federated graph schema launches

See a preview of contracts, a new capability coming to the Apollo platform that helps teams deliver different views of their graph to different audiences.

© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service