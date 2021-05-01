Apollo Product Update Spring 2021

March 24|
Description
Watch this webinar to get a first-hand look at what the Apollo GraphQL product team has recently shipped.
Nathan Dintenfass, Director of Product Management at Apollo, discussed improvements to Apollo Studio, including making it easier to get started in development, enhanced governance, and better visibility for teams.
Meet the Speakers
Nathan Ditenfass
Director of Product, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Learn about our recent updates to Apollo Studio
See why teams are migrating from monolithic GraphQL servers and schema stitching to Apollo Federation