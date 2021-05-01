EVENTS

Product Update

Apollo Product Update Spring 2021

March 24|

Description

Watch this webinar to get a first-hand look at what the Apollo GraphQL product team has recently shipped.

Nathan Dintenfass, Director of Product Management at Apollo, discussed improvements to Apollo Studio, including making it easier to get started in development, enhanced governance, and better visibility for teams.

Meet the Speakers

Nathan Ditenfass

Director of Product, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

Learn about our recent updates to Apollo Studio

See why teams are migrating from monolithic GraphQL servers and schema stitching to Apollo Federation

