EVENTS

Product Update

Apollo Product Update

May 2021

What You'll Learn

Event Description

Watch on-demand to see the latest product updates focused on helping teams manage and scale their federated data graphs safely. Joe McCarron, Sr. Staff Product Manager at Apollo, covers enhancements to Apollo Studio that help teams using Apollo Federation have more visibility and control over their graph’s lifecycle.

Learn how to validate changes to your federated schemas and prevent breaking changes with build checks

Get a preview of the new Launches dashboard in Apollo Studio, which will provide more transparency into the state of federated graph schema launches

See a preview of contracts, a new capability coming to the Apollo platform that helps teams deliver different views of their graph to different audiences.

Meet the Speakers

Joe McCarron

Sr. Staff Product Manager at Apollo GraphQL

