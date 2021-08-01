Apollo Product Update: New Collaboration & Developer Experience Features

Description
Join us on-demand for our product update where we’ll demo new and upcoming Apollo features for collaboration and developer experience. Parul Schroff, Staff Product Manager at Apollo, gave an in-depth look at Graph README pages, public access for graphs, embeddable Explorer, and more.
Meet the Speakers
Parul Schroff
Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to create a README for your graph in Apollo Studio to improve collaboration and clarity for graph contributors and consumers
How to enable public access for graphs and embed Explorer into external pages
How to add *free* consumer seats in Apollo Studio so that everyone in your org has access
And more!