EVENTS/GraphQL Summit November 2021

Roundtable

Patterns of Adoption: The Many Paths to a Unified Graph

Beyond the technical adoption of GraphQL, in this roundtable experienced graph champions explored how to approach your graph rollout from a strategic point of view. We explored the full graph lifecycle from the initial concept pitch, through proof of concept and first production rollout, and on to managing and governing an enterprise-wide unified graph that scales with safety.

Meet the Speakers

Mandi Wise

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

Matt Oliver

Sr. Engineering Manager, Major League Baseball

Mark Faga

Software Engineer, Wayfair

Kyle Schrade

Software Engineer, StockX

Hannah Shin

Senior Software Engineer, RetailMeNot

