Graph & Brew: How Wayfair Adopted the Apollo Router

May 17| 1:00pm - 2:00pm PT

Learn how one of the world’s leading home goods brands, Wayfair, turned to Apollo Router, Apollo’s new supergraph runtime, to reduce cloud costs, reduce request latency, and simplify their infrastructure. Apollo’s Graph Champion, Dan Boerner will lead an in-depth conversation with Dewey Jose, Staff Software Engineer at Wayfair, as he shares insights gained and lessons learned on his team’s journey to adopt Apollo Router.

Bring your questions and get ready to engage with your peers to learn what best practices and challenges they may be experiencing as they scale GraphQL at their organizations. Following the discussion, we’ll sip brews, and dive into an interactive discussion of this topic. Keep an eye out for an email with a virtual gift card to order your brew of choice.