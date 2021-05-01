EVENTS

How Zillow is Creating a Next-generation Stack for Innovation

August 26| 9:00am PT

Description

Join us for our first-ever Graph & Brew; an exclusive, invite-only event where we’ll sip brews and talk about the graph. Robbie Sawers, Director of Engineering at Zillow Group, will give a short talk on how Zillow is leveraging the graph to create a next-generation stack for innovation. Then, we’ll break into networking where you can meet with other tech leaders who drive the adoption of the graph at their organizations.

Meet the Speakers

Robbie Sawers

Director of Engineering, Zillow Offers

What you'll learn

How Zillow has built a unified graph that allows them to deliver cohesive experiences faster across business units

Best practices for empowering over 100 developers to safely collaborate on the graph

Plans on Zillow’s roadmap to continue to deliver innovation using the graph

