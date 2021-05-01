How Zillow is Creating a Next-generation Stack for Innovation

August 26| 9:00am PT

Description

Join us for our first-ever Graph & Brew; an exclusive, invite-only event where we’ll sip brews and talk about the graph. Robbie Sawers, Director of Engineering at Zillow Group, will give a short talk on how Zillow is leveraging the graph to create a next-generation stack for innovation. Then, we’ll break into networking where you can meet with other tech leaders who drive the adoption of the graph at their organizations.