How Zillow is Creating a Next-generation Stack for Innovation
August 26| 9:00am PT
Description
Join us for our first-ever Graph & Brew; an exclusive, invite-only event where we’ll sip brews and talk about the graph. Robbie Sawers, Director of Engineering at Zillow Group, will give a short talk on how Zillow is leveraging the graph to create a next-generation stack for innovation. Then, we’ll break into networking where you can meet with other tech leaders who drive the adoption of the graph at their organizations.
Meet the Speakers
Robbie Sawers
Director of Engineering, Zillow Offers
What you'll learn
How Zillow has built a unified graph that allows them to deliver cohesive experiences faster across business units
Best practices for empowering over 100 developers to safely collaborate on the graph
Plans on Zillow’s roadmap to continue to deliver innovation using the graph