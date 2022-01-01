Graph & Brew

How Wayfair Delivers Bespoke Solutions at Scale

February 10| 1:00 pm PT

Wayfair, one of the world’s leading home goods brands, faces a unique technical challenge. What’s the best way to build a technology platform that serves the needs of many audiences, including suppliers, partners, external API users, and internal developers while avoiding complex duplication of overlapping APIs? Join Mark Faga, Senior Staff Engineer at Wayfair, to learn how Wayfair uses Apollo’s unified graph platform and new contracts capability to offer customization without complexity.

Following Mark’s talk, we’ll sip brews, talk about the Graph, and dive into Q&A. Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your shipping address – we’ll send some craft beer to your doorstep to enjoy during the event.