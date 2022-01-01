Graph & Brew: How Wayfair Adopted the Apollo Router

Learn how one of the world’s leading home goods brands, Wayfair, turned to Apollo Router, Apollo’s new supergraph runtime, to reduce cloud costs, reduce request latency, and simplify their infrastructure. Apollo’s Graph Champion, Dan Boerner leads an in-depth conversation with Dewey Jose, Staff Software Engineer at Wayfair, as he shares insights gained and lessons learned on his team’s journey to adopt Apollo Router.
Meet the Speakers
Dewey Jose
Staff Software Engineer, Wayfair
Dan Boerner
Apollo Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
What challenges led Wayfair to adopt the new Apollo Router
How they executed a flawless traffic migration quickly and safely
Lessons learned and planned next steps