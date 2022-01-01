How Wayfair Delivers Bespoke Solutions at Scale

Wayfair, one of the world’s leading home goods brands, faces a unique technical challenge. What’s the best way to build a technology platform that serves the needs of many audiences, including suppliers, partners, external API users, and internal developers while avoiding complex duplication of overlapping APIs?

Join Mark Faga, Senior Staff Engineer at Wayfair, to learn how Wayfair uses Apollo’s unified graph platform and new contracts capability to offer customization without complexity.