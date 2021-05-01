Humans in the Graph

The Culture of GraphQL Adoption

Adopting a unified graph that delivers transformational value is more than just a technology initiative, it requires a change in mindset and how teams collaborate to build their products. In this roundtable, we discussed the human factors of graph adoption. Watch on-demand to learn from a panel of graph champions and leaders how to navigate your way through political and mindset barriers, and use empathy, inspiration, and results to deliver on the promise of GraphQL.