Patterns of Adoption: The Many Paths to a Unified Graph

Beyond the technical adoption of GraphQL, in this roundtable experienced graph champions explored how to approach your graph rollout from a strategic point of view. We explored the full graph lifecycle from the initial concept pitch, through proof of concept and first production rollout, and on to managing and governing an enterprise-wide unified graph that scales with safety.
Meet the Speakers
Mandi Wise
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
Matt Oliver
Sr. Engineering Manager, Major League Baseball
Mark Faga
Senior Staff Software Engineer, Wayfair
Kyle Schrade
Software Engineer, StockX
Hannah Shin
Senior Software Engineer, RetailMeNot