Adopting a GraphQL Mindset When Migrating From REST

July 22| 10:00 am PT

Description

For teams moving to GraphQL for the first time, there is often a temptation to either autogenerate your GraphQL schema or mimic your REST API patterns. But the real benefit of GraphQL comes from rethinking your API design to be demand-driven based on your clients’ needs. Join us for a talk from Michael Watson, Developer Advocate at Apollo GraphQL, on schema design best practices when migrating from REST to GraphQL.