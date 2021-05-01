Best Practices for Designing Federated GraphQL Schemas
June 10| 10:00am PT
Description
Join Mandi Wise, Solutions Architect at Apollo, for a tech talk on designing federated GraphQL schemas. Whether you’re just getting started with Apollo Federation or live in production, you’ll learn best practices for designing schemas that will scale across teams and future use cases.
Meet the Speakers
Mandi Wise
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Design an expressive, demand-oriented schema for your federated data graph that enhances predictability for API consumers through good governance practices
Build your schema with developer ergonomics in mind, including establishing naming conventions and handling nullability and abstract types
Use observability tools to understand how your schema is being used and make informed choices about how to evolve it safely over time, including handling deprecation and managing breaking changes