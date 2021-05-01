EVENTS

Tech Talk

Best Practices for Designing Federated GraphQL Schemas

June 10| 10:00am PT

Description

Join Mandi Wise, Solutions Architect at Apollo, for a tech talk on designing federated GraphQL schemas. Whether you’re just getting started with Apollo Federation or live in production, you’ll learn best practices for designing schemas that will scale across teams and future use cases.

Meet the Speakers

Mandi Wise

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

Design an expressive, demand-oriented schema for your federated data graph that enhances predictability for API consumers through good governance practices

Build your schema with developer ergonomics in mind, including establishing naming conventions and handling nullability and abstract types

Use observability tools to understand how your schema is being used and make informed choices about how to evolve it safely over time, including handling deprecation and managing breaking changes

