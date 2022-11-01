Best Practices for Effective Graph Stewardship

November 16| 10am PT

GraphQL APIs offer the promise of being able to evolve a schema in response to client needs, and a federated graph is no exception. But when multiple teams contribute to a federated schema you’ll want to make sure that you have processes in place that empower them to evolve the graph continuously and transparently, and in a way that won’t result in unexpected breaking changes for clients. In this session, we’ll cover best practices for maintaining and evolving a federated graph as more and more teams contribute to and query data from it.

Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation