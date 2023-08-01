Defense in Depth: How to Secure GraphQL at Scale

August 30| 10:00am - 10:45am PT

Today’s GraphQL APIs are increasingly important and considered to be mission-critical to the strategic goals of the business. To ensure the continued operation and availability of your applications it is imperative to employ a comprehensive strategy to protect against a vast threat landscape. Application architecture has evolved to the point where the perimeter is no longer just the four walls of the data center.

A new approach is needed to ensure a safe operational environment for GraphQL APIs. Join us to learn how our customers are employing an enhanced defense-in-depth approach combined with a zero-trust strategy to deliver applications across modern infrastructure in record time.