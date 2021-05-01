EVENTS

Tech Talk

Establishing Your Schema Governance Best Practices

August 5| 10:00am PT

Description

Ensuring the success of your graph goes beyond just defining the right architecture. The most successful graphs are those that evolve to meet changing consumer needs best. Using schema governance best practices helps you deliver a more significant impact when rolling out your graph.

Meet the Speakers

Dan Boerner

Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to define schema governance best practices for your graph that protect the integrity of your graph and enable responsible schema evolution

Real-life examples of how teams have set up their schema governance

How to balance agility and safety when setting up your governance structure

© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Privacy PolicyWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of Service