EVENTS

Tech Talk

Extending Apollo Router

November 17| 9:00am - 10:00am PST

In this session, we’ll explore considerations for configuring and or extending the behavior of the Apollo Router. Specific topics include: bootstrapping your Apollo Router development environment and experience; leveraging Apollo Router’s robust configuration options to fully customize existing behavior; and adding additional functionality to Apollo Router with Rhai and Rust-based customizations.

Meet the Speakers

Michael Edelman

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How the Apollo Router handles incoming GraphQL requests and its general underlying architecture

What Apollo Router configuration options are available out-of-the-box and when to use them

When to consider extending the functionality of Apollo Router, what options are available for doing so, and how to choose the right approach for specific use cases

Where to source pre-built plugins and scripts, general know-how, and more to jump start the Apollo Router journey.

