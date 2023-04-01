Funding the Financial Services Future with GraphQL

April 25| 10:00am - 10:45am PT

Digital transformation in finance is in full swing. Financial institutions — be they banks, payment services providers, asset managers or newcomer fintech — are embracing the shift towards digital channels and behaviors as consumers increasingly turn to online and mobile platforms for their needs. Remaining competitive requires engineering teams to bring disparate internal and external data sources together to create engaging experiences that delight customers while:

Creating a unified experience across all digital touchpoints

Empowering them to control access to their own personal data

Managing third-party risk and security

Join us as we take a deep dive into each of these use cases and how Apollo GraphOS can help you create your next financial supergraph