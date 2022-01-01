Getting Started with Managed Federation and the Rover CLI

August 15| 9:00am-10:00am PT
Enterprise-scale GraphQL APIs can’t afford any production downtime when subgraphs introduce changes to a supergraph schema. What’s more, API clients need assurance that, as the schema evolves, there won’t be any breaking changes made to the types and fields they depend on.
In this session, we’ll cover how GraphOS can help you make changes to your supergraph safely, confidently, and quickly with checks and launches. We’ll use Rover CLI to run schema checks, publish to our schema registry and also integrate Rover into our CI/CD process.
Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation
Meet the Speakers
Shane Myrick
Practice Lead Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Using the Rover CLI locally to publish schemas to Apollo Studio
How to ensure subgraph schema changes are incorporated into a supergraph safely
Setting up schema checks and publications with the Rover CLI in CI/CD pipelines