Getting Started with Managed Federation and the Rover CLI

August 15| 9:00am-10:00am PT

Enterprise-scale GraphQL APIs can’t afford any production downtime when subgraphs introduce changes to a supergraph schema. What’s more, API clients need assurance that, as the schema evolves, there won’t be any breaking changes made to the types and fields they depend on.

In this session, we’ll cover how GraphOS can help you make changes to your supergraph safely, confidently, and quickly with checks and launches. We’ll use Rover CLI to run schema checks, publish to our schema registry and also integrate Rover into our CI/CD process.

Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation

Shane Myrick

Practice Lead Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

Using the Rover CLI locally to publish schemas to Apollo Studio

How to ensure subgraph schema changes are incorporated into a supergraph safely

Setting up schema checks and publications with the Rover CLI in CI/CD pipelines

