GraphQL for the Enterprise: Scaling GraphQL

July 12| 9:00am - 9:45am PT
Apollo has been partnering with leading organizations around the world including MLB, Expedia and Paypal to help them unlock the full potential of GraphQL.
In this session, we’ll explore effective strategies for scaling GraphQL. Whether you are getting started on, or looking to accelerate your own journey with GraphQL, learn the best practices for scaling GraphQL and what capabilities leading organizations are considering when evaluating GraphOS such as contracts, linting, approvals and more.
Meet the Speakers
Michal Svec
Lead Solutions Engineer, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
A step-by-step guide in getting started with GraphQL at scale
The advantages and pitfalls to avoid when evaluating GraphQL for the enterprise
Best practices of leading organizations in managing GraphQL at scale