GraphQL for the Enterprise: Scaling GraphQL

July 12| 9:00am - 9:45am PT

Apollo has been partnering with leading organizations around the world including MLB, Expedia and Paypal to help them unlock the full potential of GraphQL.

In this session, we’ll explore effective strategies for scaling GraphQL. Whether you are getting started on, or looking to accelerate your own journey with GraphQL, learn the best practices for scaling GraphQL and what capabilities leading organizations are considering when evaluating GraphOS such as contracts, linting, approvals and more.