How to Migrate from BFFs to a Federated GraphQL API

June 27| 10:00am-10:45am PT

A supergraph built with Apollo Federation enables API teams to build a self-service federated GraphQL API across any number of clients. It eliminates the need to build and maintain backends for frontends (BFFs). But if you’ve built several or even hundreds of BFFs, what’s the best path to migrate?

Xolv.io has helped many enterprises migrate to supergraphs that serve billions of queries a day. In this session, Xolv.io Senior Engineer Sam Combs will show you an optimal, incremental migration path from BFFs to a federated GraphQL API using a tangible example. He’ll outline the pitfalls you may encounter when implementing Apollo Federation and how to avoid them.