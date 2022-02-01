Performance Optimizations for Federated Graphs

August 18| 9:00am - 10:00am PST
In this session, we’ll explore considerations for improving the performance of a federated graph, though many of the topics will apply to non-federated graphs as well. Specific topics include dataloader usage, the Apollo Client normalized cache, Automatic Persisted Queries (APQs), the full response cache in Apollo Server, and how these caching mechanisms can be combined to reduce operation response times in a federated graph.
Required skills and understanding: GraphQL, Apollo Federation
Meet the Speakers
Michael Edelman
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to frame and measure performance bottlenecks in your graph
What caching features are built into Apollo’s open-source software and when to use them
How to leverage these caching mechanisms in tandem to optimize overall graph performance